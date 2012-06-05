FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
For-profit colleges partly win appeal against education dept
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2012 / 4:55 PM / 5 years ago

For-profit colleges partly win appeal against education dept

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - An association of for-profit colleges partly won an appeal against the U.S. department of education on rules relating to deceptive advertising and distance education.

The Association of Private Sector Colleges and Universities (APSCU), which represents more than 1,500 schools, had sued the department after rules to rein in fraudulent practices at for-profit colleges were finalized.

For-profit colleges include Apollo Group, Strayer Education and ITT Educational Services.

The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in July upheld rules on recruiter compensation and deceptive advertising but tossed out a rule requiring online schools get authorization in every state they have students.

In a ruling on Tuesday, the appeals court said the department’s regulation on deceptive advertising exceeded the Higher Education Act’s limits by allowing it to take actions against colleges without procedural protections, among others.

It also upheld APSCU’s challenge of the distance education rule, saying the rule is not a logical outgrowth of the department’s proposed rules.

It upheld the state authorization rule.

APSCU and the education department were not immediately available for comment.

The case is In re: Association Of Private Sector Colleges And Universities vs. United States Department Of Education, Et al, U.S. Court of Appeals, District of Columbia Circuit, No: 11-5174.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.