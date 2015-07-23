FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fortescue hits high end of iron ore shipments guidance
July 23, 2015 / 12:27 AM / 2 years ago

Fortescue hits high end of iron ore shipments guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 23 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group said it hit the high end of its forecast for iron ore shipments in fiscal 2015, and planned to maintain a similar rate in the current year.

Fortescue, which has criticised fellow iron ore miners Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton for boosting production amid weak prices, said its shipments climbed 33 percent in the year to end-June to 165.4 million tonnes, compared with guidance of 160-165 million.

The world’s fourth-biggest seaborne supplier of iron ore also said its break-even cost of production would remain steady at $39 a tonne. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)

