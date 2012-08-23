FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fortescue stays confident on China as H2 profit rises
August 23, 2012 / 1:35 AM / 5 years ago

Fortescue stays confident on China as H2 profit rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group remained confident about the prospects for a pick-up in Chinese demand for iron ore after posting a stronger-than-expected 8 percent rise in second-half profit on Wednesday.

Net profit for the six months to June rose to $758 million from $705 million a year earlier, as calculated by Reuters off full-year figures. Analysts had expected a second-half profit of $716 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

With iron ore prices having sunk to their lowest levels since December 2009 on worries about Chinese growth, investors are nervous Fortescue may face a funding shortfall for its $9 billion project to triple its annual operating rate to 155 million tonnes by July 2013.

Australia’s no.3 iron ore miner put on a brave face, saying it remains confident China’s demand for the key steel-making ingredient will improve later this year as steel output picks up on the back of government moves to boost infrastructure spending. Chinese iron ore destocking had taken coverage to a very low average of 20 days, it said.

Fortescue’s shares have slumped by about a third from a high of A$6.18 in March against a 2 percent gain in the broader market due to concerns about soft iron ore prices sapping the miner’s capacity to fund its ambitious expansion.

Shares rose 1.5 percent to A$4.21 on Thursday, valuing founder Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest’s holding of about one billion shares at $4.2 billion. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
