FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fortescue Metals sees iron ore returning to $120-150/tonne
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 23, 2012 / 2:30 AM / in 5 years

Fortescue Metals sees iron ore returning to $120-150/tonne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group expects iron ore prices to rise back to $120 to $150 per tonne in the short to medium term as Chinese demand returns, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Nev Power’s comments come as iron ore prices have sunk to their lowest levels since December 2009 on worries about Chinese growth.

“China is still growing at 7-8 percent and we see no change in the fundamentals of that,” Power told a media conference call.

“In the short term we have see an over-run of steel supply capacity, and that has driven a reduction in steel price. We expect to see iron ore prices return to the $120 to $150 range in short term to medium term.” (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.