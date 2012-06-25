FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morgan Stanley seeks 1.9 pct stake in Fortescue - dealers
June 25, 2012 / 11:36 PM / in 5 years

Morgan Stanley seeks 1.9 pct stake in Fortescue - dealers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, June 26 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley is in the market to buy a 1.9 percent stake in Fortescue Metals Group on Tuesday at a small premium for an unnamed client, dealers said.

Media reports said the client was the iron ore miner’s founder, Twiggy Forrest.

The broker was bidding for 60 million shares at around A$4.90 a share on an all-or-nothing basis, meaning if the full order was not met, no shares would be bought.

Fortescue shares closed on Monday at A$4.85. One dealer said a special trade for 1 million shares was put through at A$4.92 on Tuesday morning, but that was not part of the bundle Morgan Stanley was seeking.

Fortescue spokespeople were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin

