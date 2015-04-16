FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fortescue says in black at current iron ore prices
#Basic Materials
April 16, 2015 / 12:30 AM / 2 years ago

Fortescue says in black at current iron ore prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 16 (Reuters) - Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group Ltd said on Thursday its break even cost for mining iron ore was $39 a tonne, including interest and sustaining capital expenditure, signaling it was operating in the black at current market prices.

Iron ore for immediate delivery to China - Fortescue’s main market - is currently at $49.70 a tonne, down about 60 percent from a year ago. .IO62-CNI=SI

Capital expenditure in fiscal 2016 will be limited to ensure existing operations remain sustainable and will not add any new production capacity, Fortescue said in its third-quarter operations report.

Fortescue was up 4.5 percent to A$1.94 in early trading. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)

