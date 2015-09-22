Fortescue says "open" to selling stakes in mines, infrastructure

QINGDAO, China Sept 22 (Reuters) - Australian miner Fortescue Metals Group is “certainly open” to selling stakes in its mines as well as its rail and port infrastructure, the company’s chief executive said Tuesday.

“If we have the right value and the right terms then we are prepared to look at it with a strategic partner,” Neville Power told Reuters in an interview in the Chinese port city of Qingdao.

Power said he expected demand for the firm’s iron ore in China, the world’s biggest consumer of the steelmaking raw material, to remain very strong. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)