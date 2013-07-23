FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Fortescue sees $110-$130 iron ore price this year
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 23, 2013 / 2:46 AM / in 4 years

Australia's Fortescue sees $110-$130 iron ore price this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 23 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group Ltd expects iron ore prices to trade in a range of between $110-$130 per tonne for the remainder of 2013, citing steady demand from Chinese steel mills.

The price of iron ore, China’s top commodity import by volume, rose nearly 4 percent last week and is up 13 percent so far in July, potentially heading for its best monthly performance since last December.

The benchmark spot iron ore price was last quoted at $131.50 a tonne.

Fortescue is Australia’s third largest iron ore miner behind Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.