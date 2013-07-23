Australia's Fortescue sees $110-$130 iron ore price this year

SYDNEY, July 23 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group Ltd expects iron ore prices to trade in a range of between $110-$130 per tonne for the remainder of 2013, citing steady demand from Chinese steel mills.

The price of iron ore, China’s top commodity import by volume, rose nearly 4 percent last week and is up 13 percent so far in July, potentially heading for its best monthly performance since last December.

The benchmark spot iron ore price was last quoted at $131.50 a tonne.

Fortescue is Australia’s third largest iron ore miner behind Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton .