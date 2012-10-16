REFILE-Australia's Fortescue to lift Dec qtr iron ore output

(Refiles to correct spelling of increased in paragraph 2 and brakes in paragraph 4)

SYDNEY, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group, the world’s fourth-biggest iron ore miner, plans to boost output by 25 percent to 20 million tonnes this quarter as the Australian miner counts on resurgent demand from leading buyer China.

The increased output according to Reuters calculations would take first-half fiscal 2013 production to 36 million tonnes and set the course for full-year output of 82-84 million tonnes, according to the company.

Fortescue’s bigger rival, Rio Tinto , is due to release its production data later on Tuesday. The world’s No.2 iron ore miner is expected to stick to plans to raise production in Australia.

Fortescue in September slammed the brakes on plans to lift its capacity to 155 million tonnes as a slide in world iron ore prices to under $87 a tonne coincided with a mounting debt pile.

The iron ore price has since recovered to around $113 a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI and Fortescue has completed a $5 billion deal to restructure and increase its debts. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies and Paul Tait)