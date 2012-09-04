REFILE-Australia's Fortescue axes several hundred staff, contractors

(Restores dropped attribution for quote)

SYDNEY, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group, Australia’s number 3 iron ore miner, said it was slashing several hundred jobs, including staff and contractors working on all development work as it anticipated iron ore prices to stay low for some time.

“While we remain very confident in the future of the iron ore price and that it will rebound into that range above $120 per tonne, clearly given the current conditions in China, it is going to take some time to recover to that level,” said Fortescue CEO Neville Power. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ken Wills)