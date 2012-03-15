UPDATE 1-Fortescue $2 bln bond sale secures iron ore expansion

* Cheaper debt gives buffer in uncertain markets

* Fortescue sees credit upgrade over next 12 months

* Sees iron ore prices at $120-$150 a tonne

* Shares up 1.9 percent in weaker market (Adds CEO, CFO comments, Asia bond market background)

SYDNEY, March 15 (Reuters) - Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group raised $2 billion in a heavily oversubscribed bond sale that secures funding to triple its iron ore production to 155 million tonnes a year by mid-2013.

The company had launched the high-yield bond sale in the United States to raise $1 billion, and after being about five times oversubscribed at favourable pricing for the company, it opted to double the raising.

Fortescue’s bond sale comes as companies globally have embarked on a bond issuing spree, raising huge sums at low yields. Tight loan markets and low yields have made bonds an attractive avenue for companies to raise funds, while investors are seeking yields that are still better than the low rates offered by deposits.

Asia ex-Japan bond issuances by companies and sovereigns have already hit $36 billion this year compared with $76.2 billion for all of 2011, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Interest costs have come down substantially for Fortescue, which started producing iron ore just four years ago, with the new 5-year notes paying an interest rate of 6 percent a year and 10-year notes paying 6.875 percent.

In 2010 the company had to pay 7 percent on its 5-year notes.

“We’re clearly on the march to investment grade, and I think that’s been well and truly recognised by the credit markets pricing our debt at such attractive rates,” Chief Financial Officer Stephen Pearce told reporters on a conference call.

Fortescue has a BB- credit rating from Standard & Poor‘s, while Fitch rates it at BB+, one notch below investment grade.

Pearce said the rating agencies would be looking for the company to deliver on its expansion plan, which it expects to achieve within its budget of $8.4 billion and on time by June 2013, before raising their ratings.

“So we would expect the rating agencies to recognise that over the next 12-month period,” he said.

BULLISH ON ORE PRICES

The company dismissed bearish forecasts by Goldman Sachs analysts seeing iron ore prices sliding below $100 a tonne by 2016.

“There is still very good strength in the iron ore market going forward,” Chief Executive Nev Power said, adding he had just returned from visits to Chinese steel mills.

“We’re not forecasting or expecting an iron ore price below $120 in the short term. We think it’ll trade in the $120-150 range,” he said.

He and the three iron ore giants, Brazil’s Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton , have all said high-cost iron ore production in China effectively sets a floor price for iron ore around $140 a tonne.

Power was confident that even if prices do fall, the company has some protection as at the same time, the Australian dollar would be likely to fall, which would lower the company’s costs.

The latest bond sale also gives the company some room for maneuver if markets turn down.

“It secures our funding for the 155 million tonnes per annum expansion to be delivered by June 2013, including the mining fleet, and provides us with a buffer through any uncertainty in the markets in the short term,” Power said.

Fortescue’s shares rose 1.9 percent to A$5.94, defying a 1.8 percent drop in the metals and mining index. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)