7 months ago
Fortescue 2nd qtr iron ore output dips 4 pct
#Basic Materials
January 30, 2017 / 10:59 PM / 7 months ago

Fortescue 2nd qtr iron ore output dips 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 31 (Reuters) - World no. 4 iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group on Tuesday reported a slight drop in second-quarter shipments but remained on track for a bumper year as demand and prices continue to outstrip forecasters' expectations of a slowdown.

The Australian miner shipped 42.2 million tonnes of ore in the quarter to Dec. 31, down by 4 percent from the 43.8 million shipped in previous quarter.

Cash production costs dropped by 7 percent to $12.54 per tonne against the previous quarter and 21 percent over the prior 12 months, the company said.

Fortescue maintained its full-year guidance of 165 million to 170 million tonnes shipped. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by James Dalgleish)

