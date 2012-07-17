Fortescue iron ore project costs jump to $9 bln

MELBOURNE, July 17 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group Ltd said on Tuesday project costs to nearly triple iron ore production capacity have climbed by 7 percent to $9 billion, but the Australian miner said it remains on track to reach its target rate by mid-2013.

“Fortescue is maintaining its target to be at a run rate of 155 million tonnes per annum by July 2013 with an absolute focus to ensure the ramp up of the Solomon infrastructure is completed successfully,” the company said in its quarterly production report.

Australia’s no.3 iron ore producer behind Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton reported a 42 percent rise in June quarter iron ore shipments to 17.1 million tonnes from the previous quarter, to achieve annual shipments of 55.8 million tonnes, just beating its own forecast. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)