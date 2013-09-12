FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Regulator sets A$317 mln cap on Fortescue rail charge for Brockman
September 12, 2013 / 6:36 AM / 4 years ago

Regulator sets A$317 mln cap on Fortescue rail charge for Brockman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group will be allowed to charge up to A$317 million a year to Brockman Mining to use its iron ore rail line, a state regulator said in a landmark ruling on Thursday.

The Western Australia Economic Regulation Authority said Fortescue could charge between A$84.7 million and A$316.9 million a year for access to its rail, the Pilbara Infrastructure (TPI), the only iron ore rail line in Western Australia that is required to be open to rival miners.

The regulator’s ceiling price was well below the price of up to A$576 million a year that Fortescue had said it wanted to charge Brockman. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
