Fortescue in talks with several parties on iron ore rail, port use

MELBOURNE, May 23 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group said on Thursday it was holding talks with several parties interested in using its rail and port access to haul iron ore, separate from an application by Brockman Mining to use its rail line.

“We’re pleased with the progress of these discussions and these will not be affected by the application,” Australia’s no.3 iron ore miner said in a e-mail statement.

It said Brockman’s application would not affect talks to sell a stake in its port and rail unit, the Pilbara Infrastructure. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)