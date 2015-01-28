FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fortescue Q2 shipments jump 47 pct, costs fall
January 28, 2015 / 11:17 PM / 3 years ago

Fortescue Q2 shipments jump 47 pct, costs fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Iron ore producer Fortescue Metals Group Ltd’s shipments soared 47 percent in the December quarter from a year earlier, helping to stoke oversupply that has chopped global iron ore prices in half over the past year.

The world’s no.4 iron ore miner has been slashing costs to stay profitable as it pays out interest on its $8.8 billion debt load, and flagged further savings in the second half.

It expects to be able to produce iron ore for $25-26 per wet metric tonne in the second half, reducing its full-year costs by nearly 10 percent from an earlier forecast, and deliver it to China for $35/wmt, thanks to lower freight costs and a weaker Aussie dollar.

Fortescue sold 41.1 million tonnes in the quarter, beating its own forecast while its average selling price fell to $63/dry metric tonne delivered to China. It said the discount for its lower quality ore had narrowed in the quarter to 84 percent of the benchmark price.

The benchmark price .IO62-CNI=SI last traded at $62.70.

The company has halved its planned capital spending this year to $650 million, saying it makes sense to delay spending on projects that would add supply to a glutted market.

It still expects to ship 155 million to 160 million tonnes of iron ore in the year to June 2015, unlike smaller, higher cost producers who have cut output.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
