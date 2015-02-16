FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Australia's Fortescue first-half profit plunges on weaker iron ore price
February 16, 2015 / 10:41 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Australia's Fortescue first-half profit plunges on weaker iron ore price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects year ago dividend in paragraph 2)

SYDNEY, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group, Australia’s third biggest iron ore miner, posted a 81 percent dive in first-half profits after a halving in the price of the steel making ingredient hammered margins and outweighed record production.

Fortescue, which trails Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton in Australia, posted a net profit of $331 million, compared with $1.72 billion a year ago. It cut its dividend to 3 cents per share from 10 cents a year earlier.

Despite a mounting supply glut in Fortescue’s main market of China, the company will maintain a maximum production target of 155-160 million tonnes in fiscal 2015, saying it can mine its ore for $28-29 per tonne, providing sufficient margins.

Iron ore for immediate delivery to China’s Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI stood at $63.30 a tonne, down 11 percent so far this year after nearly halving last year. (Reporting by James Regan and Lincoln Feast; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
