FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Fortescue asks miners to work more as iron ore prices plunge
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 13, 2015 / 10:47 PM / 2 years ago

Australia's Fortescue asks miners to work more as iron ore prices plunge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 14 (Reuters) - Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group Ltd, the world’s fourth-largest iron ore producer, said on Tuesday it was changing its roster to get more work out of its miners as it seeks to slash costs to cope with plunging prices.

Fortescue said it was changing to a two-week on, one-week off roster from a current schedule of eight days on, six days off in its remote mines in Western Australia’s Pilbara region.

Fortescue said in a statement that the move would bring Fortescue into line with standard rosters worked in the industry.

“While we would prefer not to have to change what has been a successful and differentiating roster for Fortescue, we are taking steps in response to the threat of oversupply in the market over the medium term,” the company‘s, chief executive, Nev Power, said.

“In this environment, bringing our costs down rapidly and sustainably is critical and will place our company in the strongest possible position for the future.” (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.