UPDATE 1-CIMB runs sale of A$503 mln Fortescue in block trade - term sheet
#Basic Materials
November 7, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-CIMB runs sale of A$503 mln Fortescue in block trade - term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on share price, possible reason for selling)

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 (Reuters) - A 3 percent holding in Fortescue Metals Group Ltd was put up for sale on Thursday looking to fetch A$503 million ($479 million) through a book-build underwritten and run by CIMB, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Fortescue, the world’s fourth-largest iron ore miner, declined to comment on which shareholder was selling the stock.

Fortescue founder and chairman Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest is the company’s biggest shareholder with a 33 percent stake.

The offer price for the 91,452,228 shares is A$5.50, a 3.5 percent discount to Fortescue’s closing price at A$5.70.

The seller appears to be cashing in on a rally in Fortescue’s share price, which has more than doubled since late June, hitting an 18-month high on Thursday of A$5.875. Iron ore prices have held up much better than expected this year, allowing the miner to start paring its $9.3 billion in net debt.

The book-build closes at 0715 GMT.

$1 = 1.0499 Australian dollars Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Additional reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by Richard Pullin and Matt Driskill

