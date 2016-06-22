FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Greece's Forthnet to issue bonds to refinance debt
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 22, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

Greece's Forthnet to issue bonds to refinance debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 22 (Reuters) - Greek telecoms operator Forthnet will issue two bond loans totaling 255 million euros ($287.36 million) to refinance outstanding debt, the company said on Wednesday.

Forthnet said that its board approved the terms to refinance existing loans by issuing two new bonds to raise 78.46 million euros and 176.54 million euros, both with an 8-year maturity and floating interest rate.

The board also approved the issue of a convertible bond of up to 99 million euros ($111.49 million) with pre-emptive rights for existing shareholders. The bond will have a nine-year maturity and proceeds will be used to pay 70 million euros as part of the refinancing plan and boost working capital. ($1 = 0.8874 euros) (1 US dollar = 0.8879 euro) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.