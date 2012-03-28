UPDATE 1-One N.Sea Forties cargo dropped from April-traders

(Adds details)

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - One cargo of North Sea forties crude has been dropped from the April loading programme after production fell following the gas leak from the Elgin platform this week, traders said on Wednesday.

Cargo F0406, which was held by Total, has been dropped from next month’s shipping schedule.

The French major shut the Elgin platform, which lies 240 km (150 miles) east of Aberdeen off Scotland’s east coast, after the gas leak on Sunday, leading to a fall in the output of Forties crude oil.

Oil produced at the facility is exported via the BP-operated Forties Pipeline System. Two oil trading sources said Total’s Elgin-Franklin site had been providing about 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) to Forties. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone and Zaida Espana,; editing by James Jukwey)