FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-One N.Sea Forties cargo dropped from April-traders
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 28, 2012 / 4:40 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-One N.Sea Forties cargo dropped from April-traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - One cargo of North Sea forties crude has been dropped from the April loading programme after production fell following the gas leak from the Elgin platform this week, traders said on Wednesday.

Cargo F0406, which was held by Total, has been dropped from next month’s shipping schedule.

The French major shut the Elgin platform, which lies 240 km (150 miles) east of Aberdeen off Scotland’s east coast, after the gas leak on Sunday, leading to a fall in the output of Forties crude oil.

Oil produced at the facility is exported via the BP-operated Forties Pipeline System. Two oil trading sources said Total’s Elgin-Franklin site had been providing about 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) to Forties. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone and Zaida Espana,; editing by James Jukwey)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.