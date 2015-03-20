FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
N. Sea Forties Echo platform back to full output - Apache
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 20, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

N. Sea Forties Echo platform back to full output - Apache

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Production at the Forties Echo platform in the North Sea is back online, a spokesman for operator Apache North Sea said on Friday, after ramping up over the past three days.

The platform, which is in the British section of the North Sea, was struck by a supply vessel on Monday morning, triggering emergency procedures including the evacuation of some staff and a temporary shutdown of production.

The spokesman said output was now back at full speed having begun to restart on Tuesday evening. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, but the initial assessment has identified only minimal, non-structural damage to the platform. (Reporting by David Sheppard; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.