April 24, 2012 / 9:30 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Fortinet revenue beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 adj EPS $0.11 vs est $0.11

* Q1 rev up 26 pct at $117.2 mln vs est $114.9 mln

* Billings rise 28 pct to $137 mln

* Shares up 6 pct in aftermarket trade

April 24 (Reuters) - Fortinet Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue as more customers opted for its network security software and it found takers for its newer offerings.

Shares of the Sunnyvale, California-based company rose 6 percent in extended trading. They closed at $25.74 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

Revenue at the company, which competes with Israel-based Check Point Software Technologies Ltd and the security divisions of Cisco and Juniper Networks Inc, rose 26 percent to $117.2 million.

Billings -- revenue recognized during the period plus the change in deferred revenue -- rose 28 percent to $137 million.

First-quarter net income rose to $14.2 million, or 9 cents per share, from $13.6 million, or 8 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the maker of firewalls, antivirus software and tools to speed up data across wide-area networks earned 11 cents per share.

Analysts on average expected a profit of 11 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of 114.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

