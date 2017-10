Oct 16 (Reuters) - Fortinet Inc’s third-quarter profit slipped 4 percent, as operating expenses at the network security products maker jumped 23 percent.

Third-quarter net profit fell to $17.2 million, or 10 cents per share, from $17.9 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Shares of the company, which closed at $24.80 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq, fell 10 percent to $22.32 after hours.