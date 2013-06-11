FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Fortis Healthcare to sell Vietnam unit stake for $80 mln
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 11, 2013 / 12:46 PM / 4 years ago

India's Fortis Healthcare to sell Vietnam unit stake for $80 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Fortis Healthcare, India’s No. 2 hospital chain, said it agreed to sell its stake in the Vietnam unit to Singapore-based Chandler Corp for $80 million, in a deal that would help cut its debt.

The offer price is at a premium to the purchase price paid by Fortis for the acquisition of Hoan My Medical Corporation, it said on Tuesday. The deal would add to the company’s earnings per share, Fortis said in a statement.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.