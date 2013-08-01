FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fortress profit soars in second quarter as funds perform
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2013 / 11:37 AM / 4 years ago

Fortress profit soars in second quarter as funds perform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Fortress Investment Group's
pre-tax distributable earnings rose significantly in the second
quarter as strong performance across its various fund offerings
led to higher incentive income.
    New York-based Fortress, one of a handful of publicly traded
alternative asset managers, on Thursday reported pre-tax
distributable earnings climbing 196 percent to $148 million, or
30 cents per share, from $50 million, or 9 cents per share, a
year earlier.
    Fortress said pre-tax distributable income is the company's
preferred way to measure its performance because it excludes
large quarterly compensation costs stemming from the equity
interest of principals who took the company public in 2007.
    The firm announced a second-quarter dividend of 6 cents per
share.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.