FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fortress unit to refinance 1 bln euro loan, scraps asset sale
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 4, 2013 / 6:25 PM / in 5 years

Fortress unit to refinance 1 bln euro loan, scraps asset sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 4 (Reuters) - German real estate group Gagfah , controlled by U.S. investor Fortress, is to refinance a 1 billion euro ($1.4 billion) loan of its Woba unit, leading it to scrap the sale of the division.

“Upon the completion of this transaction, Gagfah will have made a significant step towards resolving its 2013 debt maturities,” the company said on Monday.

Bank of America will lend Gagfah the money, a person close to the German real estate company said.

Reuters reported last month that Gagfah had cancelled the sale of the Woba portfolio, consisting of 38,000 flats in the eastern German city of Dresden.

Bidders included peer Deutsche Wohnen, but none offered more than 1.6 billion euros - a price Gagfah was unwilling to accept as it was 200 million less than it valued the flats at, the sources told Reuters in January.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.