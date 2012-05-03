FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fortress profit sinks in first quarter
#Funds News
May 3, 2012

Fortress profit sinks in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Fortress Investment Group’s profit fell in the first quarter as incentive and management fees declined on weak performance in the firm’s hedge, credit and private equity funds.

New York-based Fortress, one of a small group of publicly traded investment managers, said on Thursday that pretax distributable earnings fell about 45 percent to $57 million, or 11 cents per share, from $103 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

The firm announced a first-quarter dividend of 5 cents per share.

