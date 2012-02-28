FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Fortress profit shrinks as fund performance lagged
February 28, 2012 / 12:05 PM / in 6 years

CORRECTED-Fortress profit shrinks as fund performance lagged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

By Katya Wachtel

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Fortress Investment Group’s quarterly profit shrank as its hedge funds struggled with performance in last year’s volatile market.

Fortress said its pretax distributable earnings fell to $50 million in the fourth quarter from $125 million in the same quarter a year ago. For the full year, pretax distributable earnings fell to $242 million, down 35 percent from $372 million in 2010.

The hedge fund firm’s assets under management totaled $43.7 billion as of December 31, up slightly from the previous quarter’s total of $43.6 billion, but down 2 percent from the $44.6 billion in assets it oversaw this time last year.

