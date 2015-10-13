FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fortress says Novogratz to exit at year-end, buys back his shares
October 13, 2015 / 4:02 PM / 2 years ago

Fortress says Novogratz to exit at year-end, buys back his shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Fortress Investment Group said on Tuesday that Michael Novogratz, who ran the firm’s global macro hedge fund, will leave at the end of the year and that it is buying back his shares.

Fortress will buy back 56.8 million class A shares from Novogratz at a price of $4.50 a share. The transaction will be financed with cash and a note issued to Novogratz and it will shrink its dividend-paying share count by roughly 13 percent.

Reuters reported on Monday that Fortress will close Novogratz’ fund and that Novogratz was expected to leave the firm, but no time was given for the departure. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

