Fortress quarterly profit jumps 25 percent; assets reach record

BOSTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Fortress Investment Group LLC on Thursday reported a 25 percent gain in third-quarter distributable profit, meeting Wall Street’s forecast, and record assets under management.

One of a handful of publicly traded hedge fund and private equity companies, Fortress said pretax distributable earnings climbed to $69 million, or 15 cents a share, from $55 million, or 12 cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts on average had forecast 15 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In its earnings releases, Fortress, like fellow publicly traded hedge fund company Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC , focuses on distributable earnings, which measure cash that can be used to pay dividends.

Fortress posted a net loss of $26 million, compared with net income of $17 million a year earlier.

Earlier this month, Fortress announced plans to liquidate its $1.8 billion global macro hedge fund, run by Michael Novogratz, and buy back the manager’s stake in the company.

Fortress said assets under management climbed to $74.3 billion by the end of the quarter, marking a 13 percent rise from a year earlier.

During the first nine months of the year, Fortress raised $8.8 billion in new capital in its alternative investment businesses and took in $1.7 billion in its Logan Circle traditional asset management unit.

The company will pay an 8-cent-per-share dividend, down from 30 cents for the second quarter.

During the third quarter, the macro fund, which once had roughly $8 billion in assets, lost 7.6 percent, while the Fortress Convex Asia Funds gained 3.3 percent. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)