FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fortress preparing $4.7 bln bid for Stuyvesant Town - Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 13, 2014 / 10:40 PM / 3 years ago

Fortress preparing $4.7 bln bid for Stuyvesant Town - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Fortress Investment Group LLC is considering making a $4.7 billion bid for Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village, a Manhattan apartment complex, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The New York-based private-equity firm is seeking financing for the bid and a deal would involve bringing in equity partners to contribute cash, the person said. (r.reuters.com/nun39v)

CWCapital Asset Management LLC, a special servicer representing bondholders, took control of the complex in 2010 after its owners missed a debt payment.

MetLife sold the complex in 2007 for a record $5.4 billion to a group led by Tishman Speyer Properties LP and a real estate unit of BlackRock Inc.

Barclays Plc estimated in a May 2 report that the property could fetch $4 billion to $4.3 billion in a sale, which would result in zero losses to bondholders, the Bloomberg report said.

Fortress and CWCapital could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.