UPDATE 1-Fortum profit falls on low power prices

HELSINKI, July 19 (Reuters) - Finnish utility Fortum missed expectations with a 19 percent fall in quarterly operating profit, blaming uncertainty in Europe and low power prices in the Nordic market.

Fortum said on Thursday it saw lower nuclear volumes due to prolonged repairs in Sweden, with high nuclear fuel costs and waste fees also hitting its finances.

Second-quarter comparable operating profit fell to 281 million euros ($345 million), missing all estimates in a Reuters poll in which the average forecast was 362 million.

“High uncertainty in Europe and in the world economy in general has kept the economic activity slow in our main markets,” chief executive Tapio Kuula said.

Nord Pool Spot system prices have fallen as low as 7 euros, a level Kuula said was “rarely experienced in the 21st century”.

While industrial electricity consumption grew in the Finnish chemicals industry, sectors such as forestry were using less, the company said.

For 2012, Fortum said it was hedged 65 percent at 49 euros per megawatt hours, up from 48 euros in the previous quarter. For 2013, it was hedged 55 percent at 45 euros per megawatt, compared with 45 percent at 46 euros last quarter. ($1 = 0.8154 euro)