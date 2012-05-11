FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fortum to bid for major stake in French hydropower
May 11, 2012 / 7:26 AM / in 5 years

Fortum to bid for major stake in French hydropower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, May 11 (Reuters) - Finnish utility Fortum will bid for a significant stake in French hydropower projects in a tender due to start later this year, an official said on Friday.

France’s government is set to offer rights to operate some 5,300 megawatts of hydropower capacity for the next 40-50 years, in a tendering process estimated to take around three years. Major utilities in Europe and outside the region have shown interest.

“We are prepared to win even the biggest unit available. That is around 2,100 megawatts,” Matti Ruotsala, head of Fortum’s key power unit told Reuters. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen)

