FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fortum Q2 profit misses forecasts
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 19, 2012 / 6:22 AM / in 5 years

Fortum Q2 profit misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 19 (Reuters) - Finnish utility Fortum reported a surprise 19 percent fall in the second-quarter operating profit, blaming uncertainty in Europe, and raised its hedging for rest of this year and for 2013.

Fortum said its April-June comparable operating profit fell to 281 million euros ($344.63 million), missing all forecasts. Analysts on average expected comparable operating profit of 362 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

Fortum said it raised hedging for 2012 electricity volumes to 65 percent at 49 euros per megawatt hours. For 2013, it said it was hedged 55 percent at 45 euros per megawatt. ($1 = 0.8154 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.