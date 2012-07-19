Fortum Q2 profit misses forecasts

HELSINKI, July 19 (Reuters) - Finnish utility Fortum reported a surprise 19 percent fall in the second-quarter operating profit, blaming uncertainty in Europe, and raised its hedging for rest of this year and for 2013.

Fortum said its April-June comparable operating profit fell to 281 million euros ($344.63 million), missing all forecasts. Analysts on average expected comparable operating profit of 362 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

Fortum said it raised hedging for 2012 electricity volumes to 65 percent at 49 euros per megawatt hours. For 2013, it said it was hedged 55 percent at 45 euros per megawatt. ($1 = 0.8154 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)