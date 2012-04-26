Fortum Q1 op. profit flat at 651 mln euros

HELSINKI, April 26 (Reuters) - Finnish utility Fortum’s quarterly profit was flat from a year earlier, and it expected electricity demand in the Nordic countries to grow 0.5 percent annually in the coming years.

January-March comparable operating profit was 651 million euros ($858.3 million), flat year-on-year, and close to the average analyst forecast of 655 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Fortum also said it raised its hedging for 2012 electricity volumes to 70 percent at 48 euros per megawatt hours. For 2013, it said it was hedged 45 percent at 46 euros per megawatt. ($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)