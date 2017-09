HELSINKI, June 26 (Reuters) - Finnish utility Fortum said on Wednesday it was selling its minority stake in Norway’s Infratek for 37 million euros ($48.4 million), the latest in the company’s sales of non-core assets to boost its finances.

Fortum said it sold the 33 percent stake in Infratek, which specialises in building and operating infrastructure for power grids and railway systems, to a fund managed by Triton.