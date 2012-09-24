FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fortum says Loviisa 1 reactor shut down due to pump glitch
September 24, 2012 / 10:46 AM / 5 years ago

Fortum says Loviisa 1 reactor shut down due to pump glitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Finnish utility Fortum said it was unclear when its Loviisa 1 nuclear reactor might come back online after a pump failure incident which prompted a shutdown of the reactor on Monday.

The reactor, located in the southeastern coast town of Loviisa, was not in production when a feedwater pump stopped during a ramp-up after maintenance.

“I cannot estimate what kind of delay this will cause to the ramp-up,” Peter Tuominen, a senior manager at Fortum, told Reuters. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; editing by Jason Neely)

