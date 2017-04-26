FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Finland's Fortum to buy Hafslund operations for $262 million
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
April 26, 2017 / 5:54 AM / 4 months ago

Finland's Fortum to buy Hafslund operations for $262 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 26 (Reuters) - Finnish utility Fortum announced on Wednesday a plan to restructure ownership in Norwegian power group Hafslund and invest about 240 million euros ($262 million) in its operations.

Fortum said it will sell its 34.1 percent stake in Hafslund to City of Oslo for about 730 million euros, and that it would then buy Hafslund's Markets business area and stakes in other businesses worth in total about 970 million euros.

Fortum has been looking for mergers and acquisitions for years following its 9.3 billion euro divestment of power distribution grids, but it has so far announced relatively small investments.

$1 = 0.9137 euros Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.