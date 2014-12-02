FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland's Fortum to invest in Fennovoima nuclear plant
#Daimler
December 2, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

Finland's Fortum to invest in Fennovoima nuclear plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Finnish utility Fortum plans to take a stake of up to 15 percent in the Fennovoima nuclear project, helping the government to reach its goal of lifting Finnish ownership of the project to about 60 percent from around 50 percent now.

State-controlled Fortum said on Tuesday the investment was subject to a restructuring of TGC-1, a Russian hydro and thermal power company it owns with Russia’s Gazprom .

In the planned restructuring, TGC-1’s hydro assets will be separated into a new company to be 75 percent-owned by Fortum and 25 percent by state-owned Russian firm Rosatom.

Rosatom is currently the single largest owner in Fennovoima, which is planning to build a new reactor to northern Finland.

“Once realised, the arrangement clearly fulfils the required domestic ownership,” said Finnish economy minister Jan Vapaavuori in a separate statement.

TGC-1 owns 40 hydro power plants and 14 thermal plants in northwest Russia. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Mark Potter)

