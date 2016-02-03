UPDATE 2-Fortum to cut costs, hunt acquisitions after Q4 disappoints

* Q4 core EBIT 243 mln euros vs 279 mln in Reuters poll

* Proposed 1.10 euros dividend vs 1.29 euros in poll

* Eyes M&A, plans cost cuts

* Shares drop 10 pct (Adds share reaction, analyst comment, background)

By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Finland’s Fortum plans acquisitions and cost cuts after the state-controlled utility reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday that sent its shares as much as 10 percent lower.

Fortum also disappointed with a proposed annual dividend of 1.10 euros per share, short of the 1.29 euros expected by analysts polled by Reuters, and with a cut in its long-term target for return on capital employed to at least 10 percent from 12 percent.

The utility, which recently completed divestment of 9.3 billion euros’ worth of Nordic power grids, said its earnings were hurt by low Nordic power prices and write-downs.

Adjusted operating profit fell 34 percent to 243 million euros ($265 million), missing a market consensus of 279 million.

In response it announced plans to cut fixed costs by 100 million euros by the end of 2017.

Fortum shares fell on the news and were trading down 8.7 percent at 12.64 euros by 0857 GMT.

“The bright spot is the cost-cutting plan, the rest is mainly negative, including lower ambitions for return on capital employed. The results are weak, and dividends were lower than expected,” said analyst Karri Rinta at Handelsbanken Securities.

Fortum said it was seeking mergers and acquisitions with the help of its good cash position.

“The target is to strengthen our position in the current home markets and wider Europe through consolidation,” Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark said.

He added that the utility is also looking for possibilities in some areas in Asia, and is targeting a gigawatt-scale solar and wind portfolio.

Reuters in December reported that Fortum was among the three shortlisted bidders in an auction of German waste management company EEW, a deal which could be worth more than 1.7 billion euros.