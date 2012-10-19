FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fortum Q3 profit dented by cheap hydro power, to slash costs
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 19, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

Fortum Q3 profit dented by cheap hydro power, to slash costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Finnish utility Fortum reported a 26 percent fall in its third-quarter operating profit due to cheaper power prices, and said it was launching cost cuts and asset sales to improve its financial health.

Fortum’s July-September comparable operating profit fell to 220 million euros ($288.02 million) from 297 million a year ago, missing the market’s average forecast of 251 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Fortum said it hedged 30 percent of electricity volumes in 2014 at 43 euros per megawatt hours.

$1 = 0.7638 euros Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.