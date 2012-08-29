FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fortum says unclear when Loviisa 2 reactor back online
#Energy
August 29, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

Fortum says unclear when Loviisa 2 reactor back online

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Utility Fortum said it was unclear when its Loviisa 2 nuclear reactor will be back online after it was shut down on Wednesday afternoon.

The reactor, located in southeastern Finnish coast town Loviisa, was shut at 3.23 p.m. (1223 GMT) after maintenance work at Loviisa 1 reactor caused both turbines at Loviisa 2 to trip. The utility is investigating the glitch.

“I cannot estimate yet when it will be back online,” Peter Tuominen, senior manager at Fortum, told Reuters. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; editing by James Jukwey)

