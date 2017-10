(Repeats to additional Reuters clients)

STOCKHOLM, MARCH 8 - STOCKHOLM, March 8 (Reuters) - Fortum Oyj : * On 7 March 2012, Fortum Corporation issued two 5 year bonds under its existing Euro Medium Term Note Programme. * The amount of SEK 2,750 million (about EUR 309 million) was launched.’ * Issue consists of SEK 1,000 million 5 year Floating Rate Note due 14 March 2017 and SEK 1,750 million 5 year Fixed 3.25 % Note due 14 March 2017