Fortuna CFO sees div on upper part of expected range

PRAGUE, March 1 (Reuters) - Czech betting company Fortuna Entertainment Group will likely pay out a dividend in the upper part of the expected range of 0.18 to 0.26 euros ($0.24-$0.35) per share, its Chief Financial Officer Michal Veprek said on Thursday.

The company had earlier reported net profit fell about a quarter last year to 13.3 million euros.

Shares in Fortuna dropped 2 percent to 101 crowns ($5.42) in Prague by 1408 GMT. ($1 = 0.7476 euros) ($1 = 18.6380 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jan Korselt; Editing by Jason Hovet)