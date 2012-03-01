FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fortuna CFO sees div on upper part of expected range
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 1, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 6 years ago

Fortuna CFO sees div on upper part of expected range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 1 (Reuters) - Czech betting company Fortuna Entertainment Group will likely pay out a dividend in the upper part of the expected range of 0.18 to 0.26 euros ($0.24-$0.35) per share, its Chief Financial Officer Michal Veprek said on Thursday.

The company had earlier reported net profit fell about a quarter last year to 13.3 million euros.

Shares in Fortuna dropped 2 percent to 101 crowns ($5.42) in Prague by 1408 GMT. ($1 = 0.7476 euros) ($1 = 18.6380 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jan Korselt; Editing by Jason Hovet)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.