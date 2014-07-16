FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech betting firm Fortuna says completes acquisition of Intralot
July 16, 2014

Czech betting firm Fortuna says completes acquisition of Intralot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 16 (Reuters) - The Czech Fortuna Entertainment Group (FEG) has completed the acquisition of Intralot Czech, the betting and lottery company said on Wednesday.

Intralot owns 2,500 lottery terminals for numerical games and instant lotteries and it was acquired by Fortuna Game, a subsidiary of Fortuna, the company said.

The company did not disclose the value of the transaction.

Fortuna has said the acquisition would bring savings and higher flexibility on the lottery market. Until now, the company has been paying fees for using Intralot software and hardware.

Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by Jan Lopatka

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
