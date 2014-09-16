FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fortuna Group to appoint new CEO -company statement
#Honda Motor Co
September 16, 2014 / 5:06 PM / 3 years ago

Fortuna Group to appoint new CEO -company statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Fortuna Entertainment Group is to replace Chairman and CEO Radim Haluza, the Czech betting company said in a surprise announcement that appeared on its website briefly on Tuesday before being removed from the site.

The release said that Per Widerstrom would be leaving multichannel gaming group Gala Coral to take the reins at Fortuna in the fourth quarter.

When contacted after the statement appeared on the website, a Fortuna spokesman would only say that an announcement would be made on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Goodman)

