Czech Fortuna's new CEO to develop online business

PRAGUE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Fortuna Entertainment Group’s new chairman and chief executive Per Widerstrom is being brought in to develop the Czech betting firm’s online business, the company said on Wednesday.

Widerstrom, who takes up his position next quarter, joins from UK-based multichannel gaming group Gala Coral. He will replace CEO Radim Haluza, who is staying with Fortuna until the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition, the company said.

Growing at a rate of 15 percent a year, online gambling is the fastest growing service activity in the European Union, according to the European Commission.

Fortuna has pushed to develop its online business. In the first half, gross win amounts in online betting rose by a third and surpassed retail betting for the first time.

The company posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 26.7 million euros in 2013 - on 567 million euros staked in bets - and expects that to increase by 5-10 percent this year.

Fortuna said Widerstrom had a strong track record managing companies in the gaming and betting sector and would focus on Fortuna’s online business, a division transforming the market, spokesman Petr Srain said when asked about the change.

Widerstrom will take up his post in the fourth quarter although no date has been set.

Czech-Slovak investment group Penta acquired Fortuna in 2004 and now owns two-thirds of the company after a stock listing. Haluza took the helm at Fortuna in 2012 after running other Penta companies and working as a financial controller and eventually chief financial officer at the investment group.

A Penta spokesman was not available for comment.

The Fortuna statement confirmed a news release that appeared momentarily on its website on Tuesday evening, which Reuters reported before it was taken down. (Reporting by Jan Strouhal; writing by Jason Hovet; editing by David Clarke)