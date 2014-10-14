FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Fortuna CFO leaving position at end of year
October 14, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

Czech Fortuna CFO leaving position at end of year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Fortuna Entertainment Group’s Chief Financial Officer Michal Veprek will leave his position at the end of the year, the Czech betting company said on Tuesday.

Veprek said in a company statement he had decided to leave after five years in the job. Fortuna said a new CFO would be named after a search.

The company’s marketing director, Zdenek Lang, also decided to quit, Fortuna said.

In September, Fortuna named Per Widerstrom as its new chief executive, with a task to develop the company’s online business.

Reporting by Jason Hovet

