Czech betting firm Fortuna H1 net profit falls 47 pct

PRAGUE, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Czech betting company Fortuna Entertainment Group on Thursday said net profit fell 47 percent in the first half to 4.8 million euros ($5.45 million).

Analysts in a Reuters poll expected the profit to fall to 5.42 million euros.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 39 percent to 9 million euros, below the 10.45 million seen in the poll of analysts.

Fortuna maintained its full year EBITDA outlook that sees core earnings dropping by 25-30 percent year-on-year.

Total amounts staked were above expectations, rising by 24 percent to 411.9 million euros. ($1 = 0.8811 euros) (Reporting by Robert Muller)